100-year-old New Albany floral shop ready for Valentine’s Day

100-year-old floral shop ready for Valentine’s Day
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Valentine’s Day is a big day for flower shops all across the world but one shop in New Albany has seen over 100.

For four generations the Nance Floral Shoppe has been preparing arrangements for any and every occasions but Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest.

George Nance Sr. started the business as a greenhouse in 1919. 40 years later, George Nance Jr. turned it into a floral shop.

Now, Coulter, George Nance Jr.’s daughter took over and got it up with the times. Coulter, her brother Steve Nance and his wife Sandy all stepped in to keep the tradition of Nance Floral Shoppe.

The team at Nance Floral Shoppe can always count on a group of customers holding out until the very last minute to place an order for Valentine’s Day.

”Last minute, people, men, come in, mostly, and we’re ready and prepared for them,” Sandy Nance said. “A lotta extra employees, a lotta extra trucks so we can get it out when people need them.”

Sandy first learned to make bows, then arrangements and then supported her husband as he helped take it over in 1996. Coulter was right along with them.

The business is now in its 104 year of carrying on the Nance name .It’s the first Valentine’s Day at the shop Sandy and Coulter will be leading without Steve. He died due to health complications last July.

“I miss my brother,” Coulter said. “We just want to make him proud.”

To place an order at Nance Floral Shoppe, click or tap here.

