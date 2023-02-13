12 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs discusses Derby Week events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is only 12 weeks away, and Churchill Downs is providing weekly updates ahead of the first Saturday in May.

This year, the racetrack has events planned all throughout the week leading to the Kentucky Derby on May 6, starting with opening night races on April 29.

“It was very important for us, we’ve listened to the community,” Darren Rogers, Senior Director of Communications at Churchill Downs said. “We know people want the Derby to be more accessible to those within our own community.”

New this year is 502′sDay on May 2, allowing the focus to be on the local community with general admission at just $5.

“We want people to be able to experience Derby week,” Rogers said.

Rogers said 502′sDay will have fun with races on the card for Louisville-area races, including naming cards off of high schools or old school Louisville locations, such as The Old Sears Building or John E’s.

In addition, Wednesday will be Champion’s Day focusing on a 50th anniversary celebration for Derby and Triple Crown winner Secretariat, and Thurby will continue on Thursday.

Tickets are now on sale for Derby week events. For more information, click or tap here.

