AT&T hosting job fair for Louisville positions

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - AT&T is looking to fill more than 100 jobs across the Louisville-area as part of a hiring event on Monday.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the AT&T store at 4426 Outer Loop, according to a release.

AT&T said full-time and part-time positions are available, including for network engineering, marketing, technology operations and more.

Applicants who are hired will also be offered a $5,000 sign-on bonus, the company said.

To see all available jobs, visit AT&T’s website.

