Bourbon criminal and ethics investigation in Oregon

By David Mattingly
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bourbon scandal on the west coast is getting national attention.

Oregon liquor regulators allegedly used their positions to buy for themselves some highly sought-after bottles, like Pappy Van Winkle, at retail prices.

“Seems like people that worked within the agency, they just thought it was common practice,” KPTV reporter Soyoung Kim said. “These types of requests coming from all the way from the top was just a common practice.”

Oregon’s Governor Tina Kotek reacted strongly, saying directors and managers abused their position for personal gain. She called the behavior wholly unacceptable and a violation of state ethics laws.

“It was pretty, pretty dramatic,” Bourbon Brother founder Bruce Corwin said. “It’s pretty offensive to people who play by the rules and want to get those bottles. But, here’s a situation where someone had some clout, and they had those bottles redirected to them. And that takes bottles away from the general public and their availability to potentially buy those bottles.”

There is so much competition for rare bourbons that most people have to rely on a lottery or stand in long lines just for the chance of getting a bottle at a retail price.

The potential for substantial personal gain provokes serious questions when lucrative secondary bourbon markets can demand thousands for a single bottle.

“By the fact that you are the officials that run it are the ones that are deceiving the system,” Whisky Chicks founder Linda Ruffenach said. “To me, that’s just wrong and very unethical.”

“This is definitely a wake-up call to all the states because this is not just an issue in Oregon or Kentucky or anywhere,” Corwin said. “This is going to be a situation in every single state in the country. They need to manage the situation so that very rare and allocated bottles are distributed in a way that’s fair.”

