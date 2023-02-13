Contact Troubleshooters
Camilla, UK queen consort, tests positive for COVID-19

Britain's Camilla, the queen consort, visits the STORM Family Centre as it marks its 19th...
Britain's Camilla, the queen consort, visits the STORM Family Centre as it marks its 19th anniversary, in London, Thursday Feb. 9, 2023. The centre supports people affected by domestic violence and offers services to young and older people within the community.(Toby Melville/Pool via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Camilla, Britain’s queen consort, has tested positive for COVID-19 after suffering from cold symptoms, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The wife of King Charles III cancelled all her engagements this week “and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.’’

Camilla, 75, tested positive once before - last year. Both she and the king have been vaccinated.

Charles, 74, previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

