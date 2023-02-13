Chemical spill in Ohio not expected to impact Louisville’s drinking water

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s drinking water is not expected to be impacted by the chemical spill into the Ohio River after a train derailed near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line, according to a Louisville Water Company announcement.

The train derailment occurred on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, which is hundreds of miles from Louisville. Low levels of butyl acrylate reached the Ohio River through a small tributary, so LWC scientists looked into how to detect the chemical and how it would be handled it the water company’s treatment process.

Based on current data, LWC scientists believe the chemical spill does not pose a risk to the community’s drinking water.

LWC is continuing to monitor this. For more on the water company’s response, click or tap here.

