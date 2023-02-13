Crashes on I-64 West, East cause delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic was delayed on I-64 East near 22nd Street in Louisville due to a multi-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon, according to officials.

TRIMARC said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said two vehicles crashed at the location. Both drivers told police they were not injured.

Due to the location of the crash, police said it took some time for crews to arrive to clear the scene.

Another crash on I-64 West happened around 30 minutes later around the same location, which was also reported as a non-injury crash.

Traffic has slowly resumed in both directions of I-64, according to officials.

This story may be updated.

