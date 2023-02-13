Driver arrested after bicyclist dies in hit-and-run on Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run on the Gene Snyder Monday afternoon.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on I-265 North at I-65.

Early investigation revealed a man was riding a bicycle on the shoulder of I-265 North when he was struck by a passenger vehicle and thrown off his bike.

Witnesses told police the driver fled the scene and continued driving in the median before being stopped.

Ellis said the man riding the bicycle died at the scene by the time EMS arrived.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was arrested and charges are pending.

