Florida man charged with murder in connection with shooting at hotel in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities said a suspect was taken into custody after an active shooter investigation in Paducah, Kentucky.

On February 11, at around 10 a.m., McCracken County deputies and Paducah police responded to multiple 911 calls about an active shooter at the Best Western on John Puryear Drive off of Exit 11.

A deputy arrived to the scene in two minutes and found one female victim, an employee of the hotel, on the first floor of the building with gunshot wounds to her head and body. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she eventually passed away from her injuries. Though she was a donor, her injuries were too severe for organ donation.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

A separate officer located a possible suspect, later identified as Robert Pannell, 55, from Palm Coast, Florida, and detained him in the parking lot. No other victims or suspects were located after the search.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, officers discovered that Pannell had an altercation with a male and female in the parking lot after the couple refused to give Pannell a cigarette lighter. The situation escalated and Pannell brought the handgun inside the building, shooting the female victim.

The sheriff’s office said multiple people were in the area when Pannell indiscriminately fired his handgun. At some point during the shooting, Pannell allegedly threw his handgun inside the lobby of the hotel.

Pannell was a guest at the hotel, but according to authorities it is undetermined what led to his actions.

Detectives are working with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Pannell was taken to McCracken County Jail and charged with murder first degree, assault first degree, two counts of assault fourth degree, four counts of wanton endangerment first degree, assault third degree, menacing, disorderly conduct second degree and resisting arrest.

According to the McCracken County Jail, Pannell’s bond is set at $2 million.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges may be changed to more serious offenses.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.