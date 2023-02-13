FORECAST: Quiet Monday before active weather returns

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY 2/16/23

WEATHER HEADLINES

VALENTINE’S DAY: Scattered showers likely during the evening

Windy and warm Wednesday; near-record highs possible

ALERT DAY: Thursday brings the potential of strong to severe storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see some clouds overhead this morning, before much sunnier skies this afternoon. Highs today climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll keep mostly clear skies overnight. Temperatures fall into the low 30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be quite windy; expect gusts near 30 MPH. A southerly wind will push highs into the upper 50s and low 60s tomorrow afternoon. Scattered showers push through the region during the afternoon. A much better rain chance arrives Tuesday evening as the wind remains gusty. Rain moves out early Wednesday morning. The continued southerly wind will keep us warm overnight; lows only fall into the 50s.

Wednesday looks quite warm with highs in the 70s; we’ll also be windy on Wednesday. The potential of strong/severe storms returns on Thursday. While details are limited at this time, we have already issued a WAVE Weather Alert Day for Thursday as our confidence in the forecast increases. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for more updates on this week’s rain and storm chances!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.