Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Scattered showers return for Valentine’s Day

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY 2/16/23

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • VALENTINE’S DAY: Scattered showers likely during the evening
  • Windy and warm Wednesday; near-record highs possible
  • ALERT DAY: Thursday brings the potential of strong to severe storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep the sunshine overhead today as temperatures warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. We fall into the 30s by Tuesday morning beneath mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be quite windy; expect gusts near 30 MPH. The southerly wind will push highs into the upper 50s and low 60s tomorrow afternoon. Scattered showers push through the region during the afternoon, however, most of us look to remain dry. A much better rain chance arrives Tuesday evening as the wind remains gusty. Rain moves out early Wednesday morning. The continued southerly wind will keep us warm overnight; lows only fall into the 50s.

Wednesday looks quite windy and warm with highs in the 70s. The potential of strong/severe storms returns on Thursday. While details are limited at this time, we have already issued a WAVE Weather Alert Day for Thursday as our confidence in the forecast increases. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for more updates on this week’s rain and storm chances!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Monday, February 13, 2023

Most Read

On Saturday morning around 4 a.m. a stolen vehicle was reported in the Mallard Lake...
3 juveniles arrested in Shepherdsville after car theft investigation turned into shootout
Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking...
Employee charged with theft of business cash
Business owner Ausha Hilliman opens up her coffee shop Julee's Mocha Coffee Shop in West...
West Louisville welcomes new Black-owned coffee shop with help from Bellarmine University
Scammers targeting people buying concert and airline tickets
A woman is facing charges after robbing people who tried to buy an iPhone from her on Facebook...
Woman facing charges for robbing people who tried to buy iPhones from her

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Monday, February 13, 2023
Earth Observation of a low-pressure system in the North Atlantic taken during a day pass by the...
Behind the Forecast: What is the North Atlantic Oscillation?
StormTALK! Alert Day
Storm/Wind TALK! Weather Blog 2/8
Fairdale Youth League asking for help to fix failing field conditions
Fairdale Youth League asking for help to fix failing field conditions