FORECAST: Scattered showers return for Valentine’s Day

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY 2/16/23

WEATHER HEADLINES

VALENTINE’S DAY: Scattered showers likely during the evening

Windy and warm Wednesday; near-record highs possible

ALERT DAY: Thursday brings the potential of strong to severe storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep the sunshine overhead today as temperatures warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. We fall into the 30s by Tuesday morning beneath mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be quite windy; expect gusts near 30 MPH. The southerly wind will push highs into the upper 50s and low 60s tomorrow afternoon. Scattered showers push through the region during the afternoon, however, most of us look to remain dry. A much better rain chance arrives Tuesday evening as the wind remains gusty. Rain moves out early Wednesday morning. The continued southerly wind will keep us warm overnight; lows only fall into the 50s.

Wednesday looks quite windy and warm with highs in the 70s. The potential of strong/severe storms returns on Thursday. While details are limited at this time, we have already issued a WAVE Weather Alert Day for Thursday as our confidence in the forecast increases. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for more updates on this week’s rain and storm chances!

