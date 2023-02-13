FORECAST: Warm and unsettled weather leads to Alert Day on Thursday

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY 2/16/23

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry and cold tonight

Rain and a decent breeze arrives Tuesday evening

ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storm potential on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall back into the 30s once again heading into Tuesday morning.

Valentine’s Day looks windy and very warm with increasing shower chances heading toward evening. Gusts will be up to 30 mph as pockets of light to moderate rain arrive just after sunset on Tuesday.

Tuesday evening’s shower chance is quite high, but the rain will exit just before midnight for most of us. Since the cold front in play with this system will remain well to our northwest after the rain, temperatures will only drop into the 50s overnight.

Wednesday could be a record-breaker as high temperatures will soar into the 70s. Louisville’s record high of 74° set back in 2018 and some previous years looks to be in jeopardy. Partly sunny skies and a decent southwesterly breeze will help boost temps.

An area of low pressure deepening over the Ozarks early Thursday will pass over Central Indiana during the day, dragging a cold front and rounds of thunderstorms through our area.

The low pressure track and strong winds aloft argue for a threat of strong to severe storms, hence why we’ve flagged Thursday as an Alert Day.

The timing of the front and the presence of storms early in the morning throws the availability of heat energy for severe weather into question, however, so stay tuned for more details as we get closer to time.

