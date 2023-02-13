Contact Troubleshooters
Georgetown City Council to vote on water rate hikes

After months of controversy and debate, the Georgetown City Council is one step closer to finalizing a plan to increase water rates.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - After months of controversy and debate, the Georgetown City Council is one step closer to finalizing a plan to increase water rates.

Previous

In November, the council proposed a 61% rate increase. The money would cover mistakes made by outside firms. After receiving pushback from the public, city leaders drafted a new plan.

While the discussions surrounding the proposed water rate hike were slightly less contentious this evening, many Georgetown residents say they are still very upset.

“Let’s come up with a plan if we’re going to have a 17% rate increase for water because this isn’t just about water,” said Georgetown resident Jeremy Emerson.

Living in Georgetown, Emerson is asking for a sense of urgency from city council. He worries that as the county grows, they will only run into more problems like this one.

“This is going to be somewhere down the line with stormwater, energy, places we build houses, anything,” said Emerson.

Dozens filled the council meeting to hear more on the latest water rate increase proposal, a 17% hike each year for the first three years. Then a 6% raise each year for the last three years.

Compounded over that six years will be, in total, an 84.7% increase for customers.

“I just feel like we need to look at this, get some transparency,” said Georgetown resident Celeste Crowley. “Look at the water company and see if we really do need all this.”

According to a chart from the city’s presentation, if your current monthly bill is $25.91 the month after this passes, it will be $30.31. By 2028, at the end of the six years, your monthly bill will be around $49.42.

There is a proposed 10% discount for seniors, but some say that isn’t enough.

“Everything’s going up. I mean you see the price of eggs even,” said Councilmember Sonja Wilkins-Brent. Yes, our seniors need help, but every day, hardworking people need help, too. And we need to look at other ways to help them out too.”

This was only the first reading of the proposal. The second reading will happen at the next meeting. Then council will take a vote.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

