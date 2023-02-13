Contact Troubleshooters
Group asks federal gov. to investigate effect strip mines had on July flood

Perry Co. Flood damage Kentucky
Perry Co. Flood damage Kentucky(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky social justice group Kentuckians For The Commonwealth is asking the Federal Government to investigate the effect strip mining had on the July floods.

The group believes strip mines in Eastern Kentucky worsened the effects of the flood.

“It’s a great time to revisit what’s happening with the regulatory system, with an eye to the fact that this is not the last event of this nature to come into our area,” said KFTC representative Robert Gipe.

In their letter, the group released data highlighting the proximity of 35 flood-related deaths and nearby strip mines.

“We feel that there is a link between the flooding and the state of surface mining in our state. We feel like there have been breakdowns in the regulatory process,” said Gipe.

The group claims the Kentucky Department of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement has not appropriately enforced laws meant to protect Kentuckians from the environmental effects of coal mining, including the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977.

“We’re now talking about a massive cumulative effect of all those decades of mining, and I think it’s going to take a federal effort to understand what has happened,” said epidemiologist Beverly May.

Steve Peake is a Pastor in Fleming-Neon. His home had two feet of flood water in it.

“When it rains, my grandkids get afraid because they think it’s going to come another flood,” he said.

Peake believes the strip mines around his town made the flood worse.

“Water came off the mountains where I think the strip mining took place, nothing on the mountain to hold the water back, so it all came down,” he said.

In a statement, the state defended it’s enforcement of mining regulation.

State officials say they would welcome any federal investigation into surface mining’s contribution to the flooding.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

