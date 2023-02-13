Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana residents can check for unclaimed money, property

Rokita said more than $62 million was returned to Indiana residents last year.(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is reminding residents to check and see if they have unclaimed money or property waiting to be returned.

On Monday, Rokita announced the Indiana Unclaimed website is live for people to check for unclaimed property.

Rokita said more than $62 million was returned to Indiana residents last year through the state’s Unclaimed Property Division, according to a release.

“Returning unclaimed property to rightful owners is an important part of our mission,” Rokita said in a release. “This holiday of love is a great time for Hoosiers to be true to their hearts and start searching.”

Some items that are going unclaimed includes wages or commissions, money orders, savings and checking accounts, refunds, overpayments and more.

Individuals and businesses have 25 years to claim property that is registered to the Unclaimed Property Division.

For more information and to check for unclaimed property, click or tap here.

