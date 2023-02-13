Injury crash reported on West Chestnut Street, Roy Wilkins Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Louisville should be aware of some traffic alerts that might impact their Monday morning commute.

There was on West Chestnut Street and Roy Wilkins Avenue that involved a semi-trailer truck. According to MetroSafe, there is a traffic pole fully detached to ground. Louisville Metro Police and Louisville Metro EMS are there at the scene as this is a reported injury crash.

There was also a disabled vehicle on I-64 West in the Hurstbourne Parkway area at mile marker 14.7. The right shoulder is blocked, so drivers can expect a delay of about an hour, according to TRIMARC.

