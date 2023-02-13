Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Injury crash reported on West Chestnut Street, Roy Wilkins Avenue

Generic
Generic(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Louisville should be aware of some traffic alerts that might impact their Monday morning commute.

There was on West Chestnut Street and Roy Wilkins Avenue that involved a semi-trailer truck. According to MetroSafe, there is a traffic pole fully detached to ground. Louisville Metro Police and Louisville Metro EMS are there at the scene as this is a reported injury crash.

There was also a disabled vehicle on I-64 West in the Hurstbourne Parkway area at mile marker 14.7. The right shoulder is blocked, so drivers can expect a delay of about an hour, according to TRIMARC.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday morning around 4 a.m. a stolen vehicle was reported in the Mallard Lake...
3 juveniles arrested in Shepherdsville after car theft investigation turned into shootout
Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking...
Employee charged with theft of business cash
Business owner Ausha Hilliman opens up her coffee shop Julee's Mocha Coffee Shop in West...
West Louisville welcomes new Black-owned coffee shop with help from Bellarmine University
Scammers targeting people buying concert and airline tickets
A woman is facing charges after robbing people who tried to buy an iPhone from her on Facebook...
Woman facing charges for robbing people who tried to buy iPhones from her

Latest News

KYTC: Pothole patching scheduled on state routes in Oldham County
I-65 South lanes expected to reopen in Hospital Curve area
I-65 South lanes expected to reopen in Hospital Curve area
The intersection at Hikes Lane at Ross Boulevard is currently closed.
LMPD investigating ‘suspicious package’
I-65 South pothole in Hospital Curve area causes multiple cars’ tires to blowout