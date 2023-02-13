Jason Aldean coming to Louisville this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Country star Jason Aldean is bringing his Highway Desperado Tour to Louisville this fall.

Aldean will be making a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 20, according to a release, one of 41 stops across the United States.

Special guests also appearing include Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.

Aldean, a Grammy-nominated and multi-Platinum country artist, is known for singles such as “Trouble With a Heartbreak,” “If I Didn’t Love You” and “That’s What Tequila Does.”

Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster’s website starting Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. Fans will also be able to purchase VIP packages including premium tickets, invitation to the Jason Aldean VIP Lounge, gift items and more.

