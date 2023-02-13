Jeffersonville candy store prepares for Valentine’s Day rush

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - For more than 130 years, Schimpff’s Confectionary has been making sweet treats in southern Indiana.

The candy store, located at 347 Spring Street in Jeffersonville, is known for its cinnamon Red Hots and hard candy fish.

Monday was extra busy for candymakers who were preparing for last minute Valentine’s Day orders.

“Everybody’s having a good time,” Jill Schimpff, owner of Schimpff Confectionary said. “They look in and see how crowded it is and decide whether or not they want to go in at that time or come back later. So it’s a big crowd that comes.”

Owners said Valentine’s Day and the day before are the store’s busiest days, with the busiest week before Easter and the busiest season is during the Christmas holiday.

Still, the store said there are Valentine’s Day treats still available for purchase, including an eight-pound chocolate heart.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information and to order online, click or tap here.

