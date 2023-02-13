Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Humane Society says 30 cats rescued from Mississippi ready for adoption

The Kentucky Humane Society is helping to care for 30 cats who were rescued from a large-scale...
The Kentucky Humane Society is helping to care for 30 cats who were rescued from a large-scale neglect situation in Mississippi.(Meredith Lee | Meredith Lee/Humane Society of the United States)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society shared an update saying the 30 cats rescued from a large-scale neglect case in Mississippi are ready for adoption.

(Story continues after post)

Since they were taken in last week, the KHS’s medical team has been evaluating the cats and preparing them for foster care and adoption.

No major medical issues were found in the cats and KHS said they seem happy and eager for attention. Some of the cats have gone to the Purrfect Day Cat Cafe Louisville, while others are at the Main and East Campuses, waiting to be adopted.

One tabby cat named Frito, who suffers from facial paralysis, has already found his forever home.

