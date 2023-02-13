Contact Troubleshooters
Ky. couple celebrating 73rd wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, and for one Mount Sterling couple, the holiday is especially significant.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, and for one Mount Sterling couple, the holiday is especially significant.

“They’ve brought this light and this love, and I think it’s definitely a good model for everybody to see of what you would want in the future,” said residence services director at Sterling Meadows Assisted Living, Cameron Wells.

Valentine’s Day is the universal day for celebrating love, but for Roy and Evelyn Sorrelll, February 14 has a more personal meaning.

“We were married on February 14, 1950. that’s 73 years ago, I believe,” said Roy. “So we’ve had a good life, and we’re happy to be here on valentine’s Day in 2023.”

After 73 years, you can’t help but ask, what’s the secret?

“Well, I guess being in love with each other,” said Roy.

Simple enough, but Evelyn might have a different answer.

“She was very agreeable with me and my work,” Roy said. “My job kept me away quite a bit, but she was always very generous.”

“That’s probably why we’re still married,” said Evelyn.

These days, the two are inseparable.

“I just don’t feel like going any place else other than with her,” Roy said.

And for those aspiring to be like them, a word of wisdom.

“Be careful in your selection of a partner,” said Roy. “Appreciate the partner that you select if they’re compatible.”

If you choose wisely, you can go from walking down the aisle together to using walkers together.

Sterling Meadows Assisted Living is holding their Valentine’s dance Tuesday. The staff says they’re expecting Roy and Evelyn to be the stars of the show.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

