LMPD: Man in hospital following shooting in Clifton Heights neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, a man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Clifton Heights neighborhood Sunday night.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Lindsay Avenue and Mt. Holly Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot. Officials said he was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

