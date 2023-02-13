Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man in hospital following shooting in Clifton Heights neighborhood

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, a man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Clifton Heights neighborhood Sunday night.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Lindsay Avenue and Mt. Holly Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot. Officials said he was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

