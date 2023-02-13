Man found with stab wound in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was hurt in a late night stabbing in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Sunday shortly before midnight to a reported stabbing in the 3500 block of Colmar Drive.

Officers found a man with a stab wound who was alert and conscious. Louisville Metro EMS took him to UofL Hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening, according to police.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Second Division is investigating this incident.

