Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man found with stab wound in Chickasaw neighborhood

(MGN)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was hurt in a late night stabbing in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Sunday shortly before midnight to a reported stabbing in the 3500 block of Colmar Drive.

Officers found a man with a stab wound who was alert and conscious. Louisville Metro EMS took him to UofL Hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening, according to police.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Second Division is investigating this incident.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday morning around 4 a.m. a stolen vehicle was reported in the Mallard Lake...
3 juveniles arrested in Shepherdsville after car theft investigation turned into shootout
Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking...
Employee charged with theft of business cash
Business owner Ausha Hilliman opens up her coffee shop Julee's Mocha Coffee Shop in West...
West Louisville welcomes new Black-owned coffee shop with help from Bellarmine University
Scammers targeting people buying concert and airline tickets
A woman is facing charges after robbing people who tried to buy an iPhone from her on Facebook...
Woman facing charges for robbing people who tried to buy iPhones from her

Latest News

Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean coming to Louisville this fall
The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali...
Man killed in Phoenix Hill shooting identified by officials
Generic
Injury crash reported on West Chestnut Street, Roy Wilkins Avenue
For Black History Month, the Frazier Museum hosted an event called “Find My People.”
Reckoning Inc. researches Kentucky’s forgotten slave history