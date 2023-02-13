Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man killed in Phoenix Hill shooting identified by officials

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali...
The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 32-year-old man who was shot and killed on Friday in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood has been identified.

John Taylor Jr. died due to injuries from a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard, where Louisville Metro Police officers found a man shot at the location.

Taylor was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

Police said there are no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday morning around 4 a.m. a stolen vehicle was reported in the Mallard Lake...
3 juveniles arrested in Shepherdsville after car theft investigation turned into shootout
Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking...
Employee charged with theft of business cash
Business owner Ausha Hilliman opens up her coffee shop Julee's Mocha Coffee Shop in West...
West Louisville welcomes new Black-owned coffee shop with help from Bellarmine University
Scammers targeting people buying concert and airline tickets
A woman is facing charges after robbing people who tried to buy an iPhone from her on Facebook...
Woman facing charges for robbing people who tried to buy iPhones from her

Latest News

Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean coming to Louisville this fall
Man found with stab wound in Chickasaw neighborhood
Generic
Injury crash reported on West Chestnut Street, Roy Wilkins Avenue
Downtown Louisville as seen from the WAVE Paristown SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Quiet Monday before active weather returns