Man killed in Phoenix Hill shooting identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 32-year-old man who was shot and killed on Friday in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood has been identified.

John Taylor Jr. died due to injuries from a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard, where Louisville Metro Police officers found a man shot at the location.

Taylor was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

Police said there are no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.