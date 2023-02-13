Contact Troubleshooters
‘My Two Families:’ Former NFL tight end, Ky. native roots for both teams in SB LVII

FORMER EKU TIGHT END HAS SPLIT ROOTING INTEREST IN SUPER BOWL
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are two historic franchises. Former NFL tight end, Jason Dunn, is one of the few who can say he’s played for both.

“There’s so much history there, and being wrapped up in Philadelphia, then going out to Kansas City...I was out there for eight years,” said Dunn. “It’s just my two families.”

Those two families were at odds this Super Bowl Sunday, so Dunn’s Lexington household was divided.

A Mercer County native, Dunn graduated from EKU. He then came back to the bluegrass after his playing career. He’s spent the time since trying to help Kentucky’s youth through coaching at Lafayette High School and Kentucky State University, and through his non-profit, “Dunn for Kids.”

“You see a kid comes from Burgin, Kentucky, a small country town, to reach bigger heights and go play professional football,” Dunn said. “You have a lot of kids that have talent sometimes they just need a push. If I can do it, you can do this too.”

Dunn rocked some Kansas City red, but he watched on Sunday night knowing he’d be happy no matter who won.

He hopes kids across Kentucky saw the big game as an inspiration to pursue their goals.

“All these guys started here with a dream, so when you have a dream, just keep building on it.” Dunn said. “Success, failure, whatever it may be, you don’t stop there. You just keep going.”

