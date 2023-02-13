Contact Troubleshooters
Officials searching next of kin for victim of boarding house homicide

LMPD said calls came in around 9 a.m.
LMPD said calls came in around 9 a.m.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is searching for next of kin for a man found dead at a Russell neighborhood boarding house on Feb. 5.

Christopher R. Adams, 58, was found dead by officers in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street that afternoon. Officials stated Adams had died from being beaten and stabbed.

The coroner’s office said Adams last known address is listed as 2725 West Jefferson Street.

David Alan Smith, 62, was charged with murder in connection to the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at (502) 574-6262 ext. 2.

