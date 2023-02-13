Contact Troubleshooters
Proposed Ky. bill would hide addresses of domestic violence victims

Secretary of state proposes bill to expand domestic violence victim address confidentiality...
Secretary of state proposes bill to expand domestic violence victim address confidentiality program(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The government keeps a ton of information, from tax records, property records, voting records and more.

Stalkers can use that information to track down people they’ve abused.

Kentucky’s lawmakers may take up a bill to keep more of that information private.

The Kentucky Secretary of State has proposed a new bill that would expand a confidentiality program for victims of domestic abuse, making their addresses harder to get for any potential stalkers.

“Victims of domestic violence should know, our office and the General Assembly, have their back and our government will not facilitate stalking,” Secretary of State Michael Adams said.

Think of all the forms that have been filled out for the government with a personal address on them: an application to renovate a home, a license for a furry friend, or even an unwanted traffic ticket.

All those documents have addresses on them and put domestic violence victims hiding from their attackers at potential risk.

“‘I’m going to come find you, and I’m going to get you when I get out of prison,’ said State Senator Julie Raque Adams, describing what a victim testified to. “This is the exact kind of bill that will help her protect her.”

The bill expands an existing program at the Secretary of State’s office that allows victims to hide their addresses from the voting rolls. Instead of their address, the Secretary of State’s office in Frankfort is shown to the public. This bill would also do away with a required court order.

“Requiring that participants have an active protective order against an abuser can be counterproductive, as that process may reveal their new address to their abuser,” said Adams.

Only 50 people participate in the program as it exists now. 38 other states currently have this expanded address masking program in place.

Raque Adams believes it has a good chance of passage. If it is passed, it would be paid for by people convicted of domestic abuse.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

