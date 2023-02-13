Contact Troubleshooters
Registration open for Louisville Parks and Recreation spring and summer camps

Demand for summer camps is expected to be the highest in years. Also, what's the fastest selling car in Louisville?
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Parks and Recreation announced the return of spring and summer break camps for children aged 6-12.

Registration is now open for the organization’s camps, which will be offered at a number of community centers throughout the city.

Spring break camps are scheduled to take place from April 3 to 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kids will partake in daily activities such as sports, games, swimming, crafts and more, according to a release.

A one-time, non-refundable fee of $20 is due at registration and $50 per child is due the Friday before camp begins.

Summer break camps run for eight weeks from June 20 through Aug. 11.

Louisville Parks said depending on staffing, each campsite will be able to host around 30 to 50 campers.

Jefferson Memorial Forest and Natural Areas said it is also hosting summer break camps for kids age 7-15, offering nature-based science activities and summer fun.

For more information and to sign up, click or tap here.

