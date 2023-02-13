Contact Troubleshooters
St. Matthews police warn of purse snatchers targeting women at gas station

No injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. Matthew’s police are encouraging people to be on high alert after multiple thefts at a Kroger gas station.

There have been three separate thefts in the past three weeks. Police said all three thefts happened at the Kroger off North Hubbards Lane during the day and appear to be connected.

In each case, women have been the target.

”Thefts are one of the number one crimes in St. Matthews that we deal with,” Assistant Chief of Police Eddie Jones said. “In this particular method that is happening, it is something that is relatively new.”

In each case, the thief would approach the victim while they are distracted pumping their gas then open their door to steal their belongings inside before taking off.

“If you are going to be out of your car re-fueling your car,” Jones said. “Don’t ever leave your car running. Be aware of your surroundings when you get out of your car. When you are gassing up your car, don’t leave your car running. Lock it up, lock the car up when you are outside your vehicle. If there are any valuables sitting in the front seat, put them in a spot where they are not easily accessible.”

Officials advise the community if they see someone being targeted at the pump, the best thing to do is not to get involved and instead call the police.

No injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made.

St. Matthew’s police are investigating.

