UofL to debut banner commemorating 2013 men’s basketball team following vacated championship

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Almost 10 years since the 2013 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship, the University of Louisville said it is recognizing the team whose title was vacated.

UofL Athletic Director Josh Heird said a new banner would hang from the rafters where the 2013 NCAA Champion banner once stood, honoring the accomplishments of the team as part of the 2013 Men’s Basketball Reunion on Feb. 18.

The banner will read “2013 Final Coaches Poll #1.”

“Our former Cardinals and our devoted fans deserve to have our special season recognized in some manner in our home arena,” Heird said in an email to UofL fans. “It remains a fact that this team had a remarkable season that none of us will ever forget.”

The championship title was stripped by the NCAA in 2018 following a sex and prostitution scandal involving UofL recruits, strippers and sex-for-cash parties.

Heird said the new banner was created with communication with NCAA staff and the Committee on Infractions.

The reunion is scheduled to happen during UofL’s game against Clemson at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

