UofL Health highlights the importance of mental health during Valentine’s Day

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While Valentine’s Day is a day many couple celebrate their love, many singles have a tough time with their own mental health during the holiday.

UofL Health highlighted the importance of mental health during Valentine’s Day for those who are single, newly single or have lost a loved one.

According to the release, UofL Health focused on ways to overcome loneliness during a day that’s dedicated to love.

Valentine’s Day is a lot about giving to others but Sameera Jackson, Peace Hospital Behavioral Health Outreach Coordinator said that most people forget to give themselves their own love too.

”I think the biggest thing is to just kinda take a step back, y’know, and try to reflect on yourself,” Jackson said. “What is Valentine’s Day about? What is it? It’s about love. It doesn’t mean you have to be in a relationship with somebody to experience love. Love yourself. Do things for yourself that maybe you don’t do.”

While it is just one day out of the year, make sure to focus on the positives and to give yourself some love too.

