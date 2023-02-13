UofL Men’s, Women’s Basketball wearing uniforms honoring Black History Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Men’s and Women’s Basketball programs will be wearing special Adidas uniforms in celebration of Black History Month.

The design of the uniform for the Cardinals that honors Black excellence and heritage is slightly for the men’s and women’s team. Both of the the uniforms feature cream colors and golden flowers.

According to a Louisville Athletics release, the golden flowers reflect flowers regional to Louisville and the cream color is homage to “cream of the planet,” which is a cultural term referring to Africa’s abundance of natural resources.

The uniforms are also about respect and acknowledging Black leaders and influencers of the past and celebrating history makers in the present.

Louisville Men’s Basketball will wear the uniforms on Wednesday against nationally-ranked Virginia and Louisville Women’s Basketball will wear theirs on Feb. 23 against Miami.

