UPS collects thousands of socks for Warm the Soles charity event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of pairs of socks are being collected to share with homeless individuals ahead of Valentine’s Day.

UPS continued a three-year tradition on Monday, collecting over 24,000 pairs of socks as part of its Warm the Soles event.

The socks were donated to Wayside Christian Mission and Hotel Louisville to help give out to homeless adults, teenagers and children throughout the Louisville-area.

“We’re just trying to spread a little love and warm the soles of our homeless community,” Mechelle Stanchfield, UPS Media Relations Supervisor said.

UPS said socks continue to be the most requested item of clothing for donation.

The donation drive is part of the company’s commitment to provide 30 million volunteer hours by 2030.

