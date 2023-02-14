Contact Troubleshooters
17-year-old arrested in connection to Jefferson Mall shooting in December

(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police have arrested a teenager in connection to the shooting at Jefferson Mall.

On Dec. 12, Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. reporting an active shooter at the mall.

In a statement, Lieutenant Colonel Steve Healy said one person was shot during an altercation that took place inside the mall and then spilled over into the parking lot.

The victim, a person in their late teens, was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

Healy said this was not an active shooter situation and that both parties knew each other.

On Monday, police said a 17-year-old male and charged with multiple felonies including assault, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.

No other information is available at this time.

