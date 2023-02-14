Adult dead, juvenile hospitalized following house fire near Iroquois Park
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews are investigating after a person has died and a juvenile has been hospitalized from a house fire near Iroquois Park.
According to dispatchers, calls came in around 3:30 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Palatka Road and New Cut Road on reports of a house fire.
Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper confirmed an adult had died due to the fire, but no further details were provided.
A juvenile was also taken to the hospital, but the extent of the juvenile’s injuries are unknown.
This is a developing story.
