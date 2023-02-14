Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Adult dead, juvenile hospitalized following house fire near Iroquois Park

Calls came in around 3:30 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Palatka Road and New Cut Road...
Calls came in around 3:30 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Palatka Road and New Cut Road on reports of a house fire.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews are investigating after a person has died and a juvenile has been hospitalized from a house fire near Iroquois Park.

According to dispatchers, calls came in around 3:30 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Palatka Road and New Cut Road on reports of a house fire.

Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper confirmed an adult had died due to the fire, but no further details were provided.

A juvenile was also taken to the hospital, but the extent of the juvenile’s injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes have been blocked on the Gene Snyder near I-65 due to a crash.
Driver arrested after bicyclist dies in hit-and-run on Gene Snyder
Breeze Airways adds two new flights from Louisville airport
Felicia Denney, 25, was charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident and...
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run killing bicyclist on Gene Snyder
Six year-old Smith Gilbert made his acting debut on a Super Bowl commercial centered around...
New Albany Kindergartner makes his acting debut during Super Bowl commercial
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Westport Road

Latest News

JCPS Valentine’s Dance for Students with Disabilities
Waggener High School Valentine’s Day Dance makes its return for students with disabilities
Artists must submit applications online by February 27
Applications for the fifth annual Art in City Hall Exhibition now open
Kim Wilson, a registered nurse and Director of Critical Care Services at UofL Health, was...
UofL health care worker honored with Future Healers award
Hundreds of patients felt the love this Valentine’s Day as thousands of cards and stuffed...
Norton Children’s Hospital delivers thousands of Valentine’s Day cards, gifts to patients