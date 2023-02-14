Contact Troubleshooters
Adult, juvenile dead following house fire near Iroquois Park

By Dustin Vogt and David Ochoa
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews are investigating after a person and a juvenile have died from a house fire near Iroquois Park.

According to dispatchers, calls came in around 3:30 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Palatka Road and New Cut Road on reports of a house fire.

A red-bricked two story home now stained black, due to the fire that burned inside its walls.

Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said the crews arrived to the two-story home around three minutes later.

“Once we got on scene, neighbors and people in the area, bystanders, quickly reported that there could be possible victims inside the home,” Cooper said.

The juvenile was found in the front of the house, took them outside and gave them emergency medical care, and was then rushed to the hospital.

On Wednesday morning, Louisville Metro Police confirmed the juvenile had died.

The majority of the fire was in the back of the house, and that’s where the adult victim’s body was found.

“The adult victim was found during fire ground operations in the rear of the building where the majority of the fire was when we pulled up on scene, and was clearly deceased at the time,” Cooper said.

A hole in the roof was created by officials to perform rescue operations and ventilate the home.

Cooper said the home is uninhabitable.

“If there was anyone else who lived at the home, they’re clearly displaced now,” Cooper said. “There’s extensive damage throughout the home.”

One neighbor told us they don’t believe homeowner was at home when the fire started. They also said they didn’t notice anything until they heard a firefighter talking the PA system of one of the fire trucks.

That’s when they went outside to make sure the fire wasn’t spreading.

“The neighboring property wasn’t very close so no damage to neighboring property or the vehicles,” Cooper said.

Louisville Arson is investigating the cause of the fire and whether or not there were working fire alarms in the house.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is also joining in on the investigation, according to LMPD Sgt. Matt Sanders.

Officials are also looking to determine if anyone else lived in the home as it has been extensively damaged. Cooper said they’re working with the red cross to make sure anyone who needs shelter will get it.

The condition of the child, along with the age and gender of the adult is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

