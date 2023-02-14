Contact Troubleshooters
Applications for the fifth annual Art in City Hall Exhibition now open

Artists must submit applications online by February 27
Artists must submit applications online by February 27
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Applications are being accepted for the fifth annual Art in the City Exhibition, where artists can have their artwork displayed in City Hall.

All applications must be submitted online to Louisville Metro Council and Louisville Visual Art by Friday, Feb. 27. '

Artists are to submit original, two-dimensional works of art through an online application, which will be reviewed by a selection committee comprised of Metro Council and LVA representatives.

“I’m looking forward to continuing this annual program in City Hall, and encourage all local artists to apply,” President Markus Winkler said. “City Hall welcomes thousands of visitors a year, and this is a great way to highlight Louisville’s local talent.”

Up to five artists will be selected for the exhibition. Those selected will receive a $500 honorarium.

The chosen artwork will be on display from March 2023 through February 2024 in City Hall’s entrance lobby, hallways, and public spaces, according to a release.

For more information, click or tap here.

