Breeze Airways adds two new non-stop flights from Louisville International Muhammad Ali Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breeze Airways has announced two new non-stop flights from Louisville International Muhammad Ali Airport (SDF).

The new non-stop destinations will be to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and Jacksonville International Airport (JAX).

Ticket prices start as low as $39 one-way.

The new flights will start in May and last through Sept. 5.

Breeze Airways offers other destinations from Louisville International Muhammad Ali Airport (SDF), including flights to Charleston International Airport (CHS) in South Carolina, San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) in New Orleans and Tampa International Airport (TPA).

