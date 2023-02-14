The Chicks making stop in Louisville during 2023 world tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Chicks announced their new world tour, and one of the stops is in Louisville during the summer.

The country music band will be playing at the KFC Yum! Center on July 25 with special guests Wild Rivers.

Tickets go on sale Thursday and can be purchased at the KFC Yum! Center box office or by clicking or tapping here.

