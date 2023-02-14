Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner identifies 38-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Westport Road

The crash happened Monday night.
The crash happened Monday night.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Westport Road Monday night.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 9400 block of Westport Road, Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Investigators said a motorcyclist traveling west on Westport crashed into an SUV that was making a left-hand turn from the middle lane into a parking lot.

Police said the man operating the motorcycle died at the scene before he could be taken to the hospital.

The coroner identified him as 38-year-old Brandon Reinhart of Louisville.

