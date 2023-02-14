Coroner identifies 38-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Westport Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Westport Road Monday night.
The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 9400 block of Westport Road, Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said.
Investigators said a motorcyclist traveling west on Westport crashed into an SUV that was making a left-hand turn from the middle lane into a parking lot.
Police said the man operating the motorcycle died at the scene before he could be taken to the hospital.
The coroner identified him as 38-year-old Brandon Reinhart of Louisville.
