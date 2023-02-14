Defense wants murder, neglect charges dropped in case of boy found in suitcase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother of the five-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase in Southern Indiana has disappeared.

Now her friend, facing charges connected to the boy’s death, is challenging the most serious charges against her.

Police said cell phone location records, social media posts, and fingerprints helped connect Dawn Coleman to Cairo Jordan, found dead inside a suitcase in the woods near Pekin, Indiana.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

However, Coleman’s attorney has asked the court to toss two of the most serious charges against her, aiding murder and neglect, arguing Indiana can’t prosecute.

The defense attorney said the state police investigation revealed Coleman saw Cairo Jordan’s mother Dejaune Anderson laying on the boy’s body in a bedroom.

That was when the two were staying at a cousin’s home in Louisville after Anderson had gotten out of jail for robbery.

The lawyer said if a crime occurred at all, it was in Kentucky, not Indiana.

WAVE asked Louisville defense attorney Patrick Renn, who is not connected to the case, to review the motion.

He said this is a routine step for a defense attorney to challenge every aspect of a charge. He also said the hearing Thursday will be helpful to Coleman’s lawyer as they fight the charges.

“If you get to have a hearing, you’re going to get witnesses to testify,” Renn said. “And every time you get in front of a court and hear from witnesses you’re going to learn something about the case you didn’t know before.”

Renn said if the Indiana judge were to dismiss the aiding murder and neglect charges, prosecutors could refile since this case has not gotten to trial yet.

Kentucky and federal prosecutors could also get involved too.

Coleman is due back in court Thursday morning.

WAVE reached out to the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorneys office to see if they have reviewed any charges against Coleman to send to the grand jury.

So far, there has been no response.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.