First Lady Jill Biden to visit Valparaiso on Friday

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WNDU) - First Lady Jill Biden will make a stop in the Hoosier state later this week.

The First Lady will be at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso on Friday, Feb. 17, to highlight the Biden Administration’s commitment to strengthening the U.S. economy, as well as building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning.

The First Lady was in Arizona on Monday to discuss those same topics.

