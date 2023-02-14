FORECAST: Rain Chances Fade - Gusty Winds At Times

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY 2/16/23

WEATHER HEADLINES

Gusty winds at times overnight - Wind ADVISORY until 7AM

Record Highs possible Wednesday - low to mid 70s

ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storm potential Thursday 5AM-6PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Slight rain chances overnight with gusty winds.

A Wind ADVISORY remain in place until 7AM Wednesday. Mild temperatures overnight in the low to mid 50s.

With morning temperatures in the 50s it will be relatively easy to push into the 70s by the afternoon. Louisville’s record high of 74° set back in 2018 and previous years may be tied or broken.

The amount of sunshine we see will determine how warm we get. Thunderstorms will arrive along a warm front Wednesday night as temperatures only drop back into the 50s.

Some of these storms may be strong with heavy rain, minor flash flooding, and gusty winds. Thursday is a WAVE Weather ALERT DAY as strong to severe storms are possible from 5AM-6PM.

Heavy rain and hail are the main concerns for the morning commute while damaging winds and a small tornado risk would be the midday and afternoon issues.

Storms will exit quickly early Thursday evening, leaving us with colder weather by Friday morning in the wake of the cold front. Lows Friday morning will be in the 20s with highs only reaching into the 30s by the afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly recover into the 40s by Saturday and into the 50s by Sunday.

Shower chances are back just in time for the next workweek.

