FORECAST: Scattered showers today, warm, windy and unsettled weather into Thursday

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY 2/16/23

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and gusty winds are likely this afternoon and evening
  • A WIND ADVISORY is in place from 7pm Tues - 7am Wed
  • ALERT DAY: Thursday brings the potential of strong to severe storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds build into the region this morning, with a few passing showers near midday. Best chances of scattered showers will arrive during this afternoon and evening. Winds will also pick up. A Wind ADVISORY is in place 7P Tue - 7A Wed. Tonight’s rain chances will mainly take place before midnight, before winding down around the midnight hours. Winds will be howling, with gust up to 50 MPH at times early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be mild, with lows in the 50s.

Wednesday will be another warm and windy day, with record high temps possible. Louisville’s record high of 74° set back in 2018 and some previous years looks to be in jeopardy. Partly sunny skies and southwesterly winds will help the warming trend. Showers and a few storms will build back into WAVE Country Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain quite mild, with lows only dipping into the mid 50s.

Wednesday looks quite windy and warm with the chance of seeing record-breaking high temperatures. The potential of strong/severe storms returns on Thursday. While details are limited at this time, we have already issued a WAVE Weather Alert Day for Thursday as our confidence in the forecast increases. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for more updates on this week’s rain and storm chances!

