FORECAST: Wind, rain, near-record warmth, and an Alert Day over the next 48 hours

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY 2/16/23

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain and wind arrive after dark tonight

Wind ADVISORY Tue 7PM - Wed 7AM

ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storm potential Thursday 5AM-6PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A quick hit of rain arrives just after sunset this evening and leaves around midnight or so.

Wind gusts will crank up to 50 MPH at times, even exceeding that in a select few places. A Wind Advisory will be in effect overnight to cover this.

We’ll start out in the 50s on Wednesday but soar into the breezy 70s by the afternoon. Louisville’s record high of 74° set back in 2018 and previous years may be tied or broken. The amount of sunshine we see will determine how warm we get.

Thunderstorms will arrive along a warm front Wednesday night as temperatures only drop back into the 50s. Some of these storms may be strong with heavy rain, minor flash flooding, and gusty winds.

Thursday is a WAVE Weather ALERT DAY as strong to severe storms are possible from 5AM-6PM. Heavy rain and hail are the main concerns for the morning commute while damaging winds and a small tornado risk would be the midday and afternoon issues.

Storms will exit quickly early Thursday evening, leaving us with colder weather by Friday morning in the wake of the cold front. Lows Friday morning will be in the 20s with highs only reaching into the 30s by the afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly recover into the 40s by Saturday and into the 50s by Sunday.

Shower chances are back just in time for the next workweek.

