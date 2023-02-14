Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana DNR to receive $385 million for reclamation of mining land

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Up to $385 million approved federal funding over the next 15 years will allow Indiana to reclaim more former coal mines to their pre-mining status, officials say.

Hoosiers who own such property are encouraged to report it to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) — even if you don’t want the work done right away.

Reclamation is the process by which adverse safety, health, and environmental effects of formerly unregulated surface mining are minimized and mined lands are returned to a beneficial end use.

According to a press release, in Indiana, more than 2,000 reclamation projects have been completed since 1982 on both public and private lands.

Officials say because reclamation funding is distributed based on need, the DNR Division of Reclamation’s Abandoned Mine Land program (AML) is cataloging future projects. Indiana’s eligibility for these federal grants depends upon the state’s inventory of abandoned mine land. To qualify for funding, the mining land must have been abandoned prior to 1977.

Owners of such land should call 1-800-772-MINE (6463) or the Reclamation office number, 812-665-2207, or email their information directly to the AML program at abandonedminesrestoration@dnr.IN.gov.

Officials say once reported, an AML project manager and the landowner will review the site to determine if the impact on the property was caused by mining. They will talk with the landowner to determine what needs to be done and discuss accommodating other requests in the reclamation design. The project manager will work closely with the landowner during the design process to ensure the property’s needs are met.

According to a release, if the landowner approves the design, the project is put up for bid through the state public works process. The contractor who wins the bid then completes the work under the supervision of the AML program. When the project is complete, AML conducts a meeting to assess the work and make sure all requirements and agreements have been met. Most reclamation projects can be completed within a year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

