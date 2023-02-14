JCPS proposes range of school start time changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is set to introduce a proposal that would update school start times based on where students go to school.

In a proposal shared with WAVE News by a JCPS source, the school district is set to create nine different start times ranging from 7:40 a.m. all the way to 10:40 a.m.

The new proposal changes the order of some elementary school start times, with some beginning earlier in the morning along with middle and high schools.

JCPS Chief Communications Officer Carolyn Callahan said the school district and superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio will be providing an update on proposed school start time changes on Wednesday morning.

Pollio previously stated the proposal would address bus delays and driver shortages, with the district reporting 75 bus driver position openings as of the end of January.

This is a developing story.

