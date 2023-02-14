Contact Troubleshooters
Kirchgessner family nonprofit donates books for children’s hospital foundation

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of books were donated for children and families by a Louisville family looking to give back to the community following tragedy.

Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner created the Addie and Baylor Foundation in honor of their two children, Addie and Baylor, who were tragically killed in a crash at a Florida mini-golf course in Dec. 2020.

On Tuesday, 1,500 books were donated to Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation to promote literacy and help families grow a passion for reading.

So far, more than 26,000 books have been donated by the nonprofit.

“It’s been unbelievable, the outpouring support that the foundation has received in two years,” Matt Kirchgessner said. “As we tell people, we’re just getting started. We have much more to do.”

The foundation also donated $5,094 to commemorate each follow received on its Facebook page.

For more information on the Addie and Baylor Foundation, click or tap here.

