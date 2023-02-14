Lawyer files motion to drop charges against woman charged in death of Cairo Jordan

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The lawyer for a woman charged in the death of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan has filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the case against her.

According to WTHR, 40-year-old Dawn Coleman of Shreveport, Louisiana, is charged with aiding, inducing or causing murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

In April 2022 one day before Easter Sunday, Jordan’s body was found in a suitcase in a rural, secluded area of Washington County, Indiana by a mushroom hunter.

Prosecutors said Coleman helped the mother of Jordan, 37-year-old DeJaune Ludie Anderson, of Atlanta, dispose of her son’s body.

Court documents said Coleman told investigators she walked into a bedroom of the trio’s Louisville home and found Anderson on top of Cairo, who was face-down on the mattress. Coleman said, “it was already done.”

Coleman’s lawyer Ryan Bower said Coleman was charged in Indiana, but the alleged crimes actually happened in Kentucky. He argued that since they were in Kentucky at the time, Indiana prosecutors do not have the power to charge Coleman.

Bower made a motion to dismiss the charges on Sunday, WTHR said.

