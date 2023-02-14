Contact Troubleshooters
Lexington man to serve 50 years in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder

Avern Lamont Scott, 30, of Lexington, Ky., is charged with attempted murder in connection with a July 14, 2021 shooting in Louisville.
Avern Lamont Scott, 30, of Lexington, Ky., is charged with attempted murder in connection with a July 14, 2021 shooting in Louisville.(Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Lexington man will serve 50 years in prison after a Jefferson County jury found him guilty of attempted murder on Tuesday.

On July 14, 2021, Avern Scott was accused of shooting a man several times, seriously injuring him.

Documents said Scott was sitting in the backseat with two other women in a car when they pulled up to where the victim was standing outside.

The victim allegedly knew the two women in the car. One of them told the victim to get in the car.

The victim said he did not have time because he had something to do, documents said. At that time, Scott got out of the car and fired a weapon several times as the victim tried to get away.

Documents said when the victim fell to the ground, Scott stood over the man and continued to shoot him. Scott tried to get back in the car but then fled on foot.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video. The victim was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with six gunshot wounds in the back.

Scott was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with criminal attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The Jefferson County jury found Scott guilty on both charges and recommends a sentence of 50 years in prison.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 12.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

