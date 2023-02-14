LIVE: Breeze Airways adds two new flights from Louisville airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breeze Airways has announced two new flights from Louisville International Muhammad Ali Airport (SDF).

The new destinations will be to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) with nonstop flights and Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) with one-stop/no flight change BreezeThru service.

Ticket prices start as low as $39 one-way.

The new flights will start in May and last through Sept. 5.

Breeze Airways offers other destinations from Louisville International Muhammad Ali Airport (SDF), including flights to Charleston International Airport (CHS) in South Carolina, San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) in New Orleans and Tampa International Airport (TPA).

